Highlights: Constant rhetoric between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena

Now NCP’s Maharashtra Chief Jayant Patil reports Kangana’s publicity stunt

Did not tolerate derogatory words about the head of state

Kangana has insulted Mumbai and Maharashtra

Mumbai

Now NCP president Jayant Patil has jumped between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena controversy. He has said that Kangana Publicity is doing all this for the stunt. He said that Kangana has insulted Mumbai by using profanity for Maharashtra and Mumbai.

In an article written in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Jayant Patil said that Mumbai and Maharashtra have set the model in the country in terms of business opportunity, women safety and tolerance. He named Kagna without naming it, though some people are not grateful for it. It is very painful.



Kangana said Babur … Sanjay Raut replied, ‘We are the ones who break Babri, what do you call us?’

‘Publicity stunt to say derogatory words’

The NCP president said that it is highly condemnable to compare the police force of the safe city with Pakistan. Saying derogatory things about the police is just a publicity stunt. He said that our mother is Mumbai. It embraces everyone while not discriminating against anyone. Therefore, Mumbai and the state’s highest positions should be respected.

Kangana Ranaut News: Will Kangana say anything as a woman …. action will be rectified – Abu Azmi



‘No language like this’

Jayant Patil said that it is our duty to maintain Mumbai’s honor. He said that when the Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, he would have condemned it if someone had used indecent language about him. The public or anyone else will not tolerate the use of such language against heads of state.