Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is constantly making headlines and tweeting on tweet. This time he has said that those who believe that the Hindi film industry is on top, it is not like that at all. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut has appreciated the decision of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make a film city in Noida. Along with this, Kangana said in a tweet that the industry has to be saved from these terrorists.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in the tweet, ‘People believe that the top film industry in India is the Hindi film industry which is wrong. The Telugu film industry has taken itself to the top position and now films are being done in many languages ​​in India, many Hindi films are being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, ‘I appreciate this announcement, Yogi Adityanath. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all we need a big film industry called Indian film industry, which we divide on the basis of many factors, Hollywood films get its benefits. An industry but many film cities. ‘

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘Dubbed regional films are mostly not released all over India but dubbed Hollywood films are released. This is worrisome. The reason is the quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly on the theater screen has also created an aspirational imagination for Hollywood films. ‘

Kangana Ranaut further wrote that these 8 terrorists have to be saved from the industry, ‘nepotism terrorism, drugs mafia terrorism, apartheid terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, terrorism of foreign films, piracy terrorism, terrorism related to exploitation of laborers, talent Terrorism of Exploitation. ‘

Let us tell you that ever since Kangana Ranaut has called Mumbai as PoK, the whole matter has started and is still going on. During this time BMC vandalized Kangana’s office, Kangana gave a statement about drugs in Bollywood and Kangana was given a Y level security.