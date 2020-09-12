Kangana Ranaut is counted in Bollywood’s talented actresses in Bollywood. Kangan has created a special place in everyone’s hearts with his brilliant acting. Kangana had to struggle a lot in the initial days of her career. According to sources, Kangana Ranaut’s total assets today are $ 13 million, which is about Rs 93 crore. According to sources, Kangana Ranaut’s annual earnings are said to be around 7.5 crores.

Kangana’s one mansion is also in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, according to sources it is worth 20 crores. Not only this, Kangana also has organic forms. Kangna takes 11 crore rupees for a film. Apart from this, Kangana also works in advertisements, for which she takes from 1 to 2 crores. Kangana Ranaut’s income is mostly from film and brand endorsement. Kangana is one of the expensive actresses of the film industry.

Let me tell you, Kangana got her first break in Bollywood with ‘Gangster’. After the success of this film, Kangana got many more films. She has acted in hits like Fashion, Once Upon Time in Mumbai, Tanu Weds Manu, Krish-3, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika. According to sources, Kangana took around 11 crores for Manikarnika.

Kangana has expensive cars

According to sources, like many Bollywood celebrities, Kangana also has a collection of luxury cars. They have luxury brand cars ranging from Mini Cooper to Mercedes Benz and Audi. Their price is around Rs 3.5 crore. Apart from films, Kangana also earns money through many brand endorsements.