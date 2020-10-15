Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in discussion about her upcoming film Thalaivi these days. She had increased her 20 kg weight for this film and now she is trying to reduce it. Now Kangana said that it is fun to increase weight but reducing it is not less than any punishment.

Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her on Twitter account, in which she is seen eating food. He has given a fun caption, sharing the picture with the fans. Kangana wrote, ‘It is fun to gain weight. Punishment is the only punishment in reducing weight. Fans are reacting to his tweet.

Bigg Boss 14: Ali Goni rages on Nikki Tamboli for roomy girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin

Weight gain karne mein maza he maza …. weight loss mein saza he saza … pic.twitter.com/A1ijg5D9ME – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had given information about her weight loss through social media. She shared a photo of herself on a Twitter account while doing yoga and wrote in the caption, ‘I had increased my 20 kg weight for Thalaivi. Now we are very close to complete it. In such a situation, I now need to return to my old shape. Get up early in the morning and go on jogging. Who is with me in this journey? ‘

Sushant Singh Rajput was seen singing bhajan, sharing the video and becoming emotional Shweta

Let’s tell that Kangana’s film Thalaivi is based on the life of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and she is playing her character in the film. Kangana had recently resumed the film after the lockdown. The film Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay.