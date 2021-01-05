Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for a long time about her statements rather than her films. Ever since Kangana has come on social media, she is very active and constantly targets her opponents through her tweets. Now Kangana Ranaut has shifted on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Actually, Shashi Tharoor has praised Kamal Haasan’s statement in which he advocated that housework be made salaried profession.

Shashi Tharoor wrote in his tweet, ‘I welcome the idea of ​​Kamal Haasan in which he has said that housework should be given the status of salaried profession and monthly allowance to the state governments for women working in the house. must be given. Through this, women working at home in the society will be identified and monetized by their services, which will increase their power, autonomy and help them get closer to universal basic income. ‘

But it seems that Kangana did not understand the thoughts of Kamal Haasan and Shashi Tharoor. Kangana wrote in response to this, ‘Do not price our love and sexuality. Do not pay us to take care of your loved ones. We do not need salary to become the queen of our own small world, stop seeing all things as business. Be completely devoted to your woman because she needs you completely, not just your love, respect or salary. ‘

Talking about the work front, Kangana completed the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ last month in which she will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Recently Kangana has returned to Mumbai and she has started shooting for her film ‘Dhakad’. In the film, she will be seen as a detective and Arjun Rampal will also be seen in a role. Apart from this, Kangana’s film ‘Tejas’ will also start shooting soon in which she will be seen as a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force.

