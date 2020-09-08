Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted for Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police. He wrote, ‘I am very happy that Mumbai Police and Mumbai Home Minister Anil Deshmukh listened to me and I am fully prepared to do my drug test. Check my call records, if I get connection with any drug mafia then I am ready to accept my mistake. Also I am ready to leave Mumbai forever. I look forward to meeting all of you. See you soon.’

In fact, angry with Kangana Ranaut’s statement about Mumbai and Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra government is busy rounding up the Bollywood actress. While the BMC has pasted the notice on his office, on the other hand, the Maharashtra Home Minister has asked the Mumbai Police to conduct an inquiry based on an old interview by Study Suman in which he accused Kangana Ranaut of taking drugs. Earlier, Maharashtra Congress had appealed to the Narcotics Control Bureau to investigate against Kangana.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday, “On the appeal of MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, I responded in the assembly and said that Kangana Ranaut had a relationship with Study Suman, who said in an interview that she takes drugs and He was also forced to. Mumbai Police will investigate this.

Significantly, Ranaut recently compared Mumbai to the illegal occupation of Pakistan (PoK), which was angered by the ruling Shiv Sena. There was a lot of rhetoric between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Kangana.