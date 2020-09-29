Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her statement on social media these days. She is seen to have her opinion on every issue. At the same time recently, he has targeted fiercely on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap through his social media account. Even after the allegations of rape on Anurag and the FIR of Payal Ghosh, no action has been taken. Kangana Ranaut has raised many more serious things in her post.

Somebody random files a FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed a FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia The https://t.co/B2S7VhlQDB – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

On her Twitter account, Kangana wrote, ‘Somebody filed an FIR on Sahil for questioning the work of Maharashtra government which is Sahil’s democratic right, then Sahil was immediately sent to jail. At the same time, Payal Ghosh wrote the FIR of rape against Anurag Kashyap several days ago, he is still roaming freely. What is all this Congress?

What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question the world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary https://t.co/sthXJK0jzl – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Kangana’s post is getting strong reactions from people. Many people have supported his point. Talk about Payal Ghosh at the same time, he met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday. Payal Ghosh has demanded security of Y category from Rajyapas, claiming his life as a threat. Union minister Ramdas Athawale was also present with the actress during this period.

On the other hand, Payal Ghosh recently wrote, tweeting, ‘I know that it can harm me and my safety is in danger. help please.’ At the same time, actress Kangana Ranaut wrote in support of Payal, every voice matters.