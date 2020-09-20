Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said that we need to protect the film industry from different types of terrorists. The actress wrote in Saturday’s tweet, “We need to protect the industry from various terrorists. For example, nepotism terrorism, drugs mafia terrorism, gender discrimination terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, terrorism of foreign films, piracy terrorism, exploitation of laborers. Terrorism associated with terrorism, exploitation of talent.

Kangana’s tweet is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the past too, Kangana has targeted the film industry and culture here on nepotism and drugs.

Along with this, Kangana also thanked UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the announcement of making a film city. Kangana tweeted, “People believe that the Hindi film industry is India’s largest, which is absolutely wrong. The Telugu film industry has pushed itself to the top position, which has led to many films in many languages ​​in India, Ramji in Hyderabad. Being filmed. “

This has come to light after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly planned to build the ‘biggest film city’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Kangana wrote, “I appreciate this announcement of Yogi Adityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry. First of all we need a big film industry, which is called Indian Film Industry. We are on many grounds Divide it, which benefits Hollywood films. An industry, but many film cities. “

Kangana said that the best dubbed regional films do not get pan India releases, but dubbed Hollywood films are released in the mainstream.