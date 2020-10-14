Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in discussion these days with her new film Thalaivi. In the film, she will be seen in the role of late political leader Jayalalithaa. For this movie, Kangana had increased her weight so that she could fit in the character of Thalaivi but now she has started losing her weight.

Kangana gave information about her weight loss through social media. He has shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account while doing yoga. Kangana wrote in the caption, ‘I had increased my 20 kg weight for thalaivi. Now we are very close to complete it. In such a situation, I now need to return to my old shape. Get up early in the morning and go on jogging. Who is with me in this journey? ‘

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog / walk …. who all are with me? 4 pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had informed about shooting again for ‘Thalaivi’ after 7 months. She shared some of her selfies on her Twitter account and wrote in the caption, My dear friends, today is a very special day. After 7 months, I am returning to work today. I am heading to South India for my most ambitious bilingual project, Thalaivi. Your prayers are needed in this difficult time of the epidemic. He further wrote, ‘Just these selfies clicked in the morning. Hope you all like it.

Let us tell you that AL Vijay is directing the film Thalaivi. The film is co-written by Manikarnika, ‘Bahubali’ writer Kevi Vijayendra Prasad and ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Once Upon Time in Mumbai’ by writer Rajat Arora. The film was scheduled to release in theaters on June 26 but due to Corona its shooting could not be completed.