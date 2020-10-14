Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. He has recently completed another schedule of his upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, whose pictures he shared on his social media account. After the shooting is complete, she has returned to her village. After reaching here, she tweeted that she had increased her weight by 20 kg, which is now going to be reduced.

Kangana Ranaut shared one of her yoga pictures on Twitter. She is looking very slim in this. With this, he wrote, “I had gained 20 kg for Thalivei, now we are close to completing its shoot. Now I need to go back to size, fertility, metabolism and flexibility as before. Waking up early in the morning. I am going on a walk. Who are with me? ” Kangana has also added a smiley with this.

See Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here-

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog / walk …. who all are with me? ???? pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

Earlier on 11 October, Kangana Ranaut shared some pictures of the set of the Twitter film Thalaivi, in which she is playing the role of Jayalalithaa, the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In these pictures, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is seen sitting and in one picture she is standing and laughing in the assembly. There is also a picture of Jayalalithaa in it.

See pictures of Thalaivi set here

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Producers expressed gratitude

Kangana shared these pictures and wrote, “With the blessings of Jaya Maa, another schedule of Thalaivi – The Revolutionary Leader has been completed. Many things changed after Corona but nothing changed in the action and the cut. Thank you Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shailel R Singh and AL Vijay. “

