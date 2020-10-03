Ever since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, people have wanted to know whether he had committed suicide or he was killed. Finally, the team of forensic experts of AIIMS has stated in its last and final report that Sushant died due to suicide. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in the Sushant case since the AIIMS report came out, has put her point on her Twitter handle.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘A young and extraordinary person gets up one day and kills himself. Sushant had said that he was being abused and that his life was in danger. He said that the movie mafia has banned and harassed him. He was mentally affected by falsely accusing him of rape. #AIIMS ‘

Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, ‘We need answers to some questions with the latest progress. 1. Sushant Singh Rajput has spoken many times about banning himself through large production houses. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2. Why did the media spread false news about his being a rapist? 3. Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis? ‘

AIIMS forensic head doctor Sudhir Gupta had said, “It is a case of complete execution and suicide.” There were no other bruises other than hanging on Sushant’s body. No poisonous or intoxicating substances have been found in the body. The entire scar found on the neck is due to hanging.

Explain that Sushant’s family, friends and fans have been expressing disappointment over the delay in the CBI investigation for the past several days. Apart from this, there is a demand from family and fans that this case should not be investigated by suicide but by the angle of murder. The lawyer for Sushant’s family is also not happy with the direction of the investigation in Sushant’s case.