Kangana Ranaut has given a party to her ‘Dhakad’ team on the occasion of New Year. The actress herself has given information about this by posting on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut has also tweeted a video, in which she is seen decorating a board with 2021 written on it. Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption accompanying the video, ‘I am hosting a small brunch for my raid team, which has worked tirelessly and non-stop even in the holiday season. I feel very good coming back home. ‘ With this, Kangana hoped for a better 2021.

Kangana Ranaut is seen looking cool in the white dress in the video. Kangana Ranaut has recently completed shooting for former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of Jayalalithaa in this film. She also shared some of her pictures with Jayalalithaa’s fans from the film’s set. Apart from this, he is also busy shooting for Tejas Movie. He met Home Minister Rajnath Singh with the entire team of this film. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of a female pilot in this film.

Priyanka Chopra shares first photo of 2021 with husband, wrote this message

Kangana Ranaut is also a part of ‘Dhakad’ movie. The film is scheduled to release this year. He is said to have played a detective in the film. Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media. Apart from sharing her photos and videos with the fans, she also comments on social and political issues. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his statements received much discussion. After this, he is also in the discussion due to his comments about the farmers movement.

Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home ❤️

PS looking at you 2021 be good 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8LEftbzkAz – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

She had posted a Twitter post describing a woman in Bathinda district of Punjab as a grandmother with Shaheen Bagh, which sparked controversy. Kangana Ranaut deleted that tweet, but by then the controversy had deepened. On the tweet, two legal notices were also sent to him seeking apology.