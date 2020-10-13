Recently, Tanishq, a jewelery maker, released a new advertisement. There is a lot of controversy on this advertisement and its evil is being done on social media. While some people are saying this Tanishq’s add is promoting love jihad, some people say that this advertisement gives the message of Hindu-Muslim unity. Now this advertisement has also got a sharp reaction of Actress Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana said – these creative terrorists …



Kangana Ranaut, who has her views on every issue, wrote about this advertisement on Twitter, ‘As a Hindu, we need to be very vigilant about what these creative terrorists are infusing into our subconscious minds, we need to But we should examine, debate and evaluate what effect is being put on our mind. This is the only way to save our civilization. ‘



As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting into to our subconscious… https://t.co/AHIrMQZlwO & mdash; Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1602573038000

Love is promoting Jihad and sexism



Critically criticizing Tanishq’s advertisement, Kangana wrote, ‘This advertisement is wrong in many ways. A Hindu daughter-in-law has been living with the family for a long time but is accepted when she is about to give birth to a heir to the house. So is it only a baby machine? This advertisement not only promotes love jihad but also promotes gender discrimination. ‘



This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but accept… https://t.co/KQi0e4GZS7 & mdash; Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1602572809000

Tanishq has removed the advertisement



By the way, after the continuous criticism of this advertisement on social media, Tanishq company has withdrawn this advertisement. The YouTube link of this advertisement has been made private by the company, after which people are not able to see this advertisement. Many experts say that due to this advertisement, Tanishq may have to suffer in the festive season.

