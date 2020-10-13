Kangana said – these creative terrorists …
Kangana Ranaut, who has her views on every issue, wrote about this advertisement on Twitter, ‘As a Hindu, we need to be very vigilant about what these creative terrorists are infusing into our subconscious minds, we need to But we should examine, debate and evaluate what effect is being put on our mind. This is the only way to save our civilization. ‘
Love is promoting Jihad and sexism
Critically criticizing Tanishq’s advertisement, Kangana wrote, ‘This advertisement is wrong in many ways. A Hindu daughter-in-law has been living with the family for a long time but is accepted when she is about to give birth to a heir to the house. So is it only a baby machine? This advertisement not only promotes love jihad but also promotes gender discrimination. ‘
Tanishq has removed the advertisement
By the way, after the continuous criticism of this advertisement on social media, Tanishq company has withdrawn this advertisement. The YouTube link of this advertisement has been made private by the company, after which people are not able to see this advertisement. Many experts say that due to this advertisement, Tanishq may have to suffer in the festive season.
