Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut today denied the BMC’s allegations in the Bombay High Court that she had made illegal structural changes in her Pali Hill bungalow. Parts of this bungalow were broken by BMC on September 9.

Giving another affidavit to the court after the BMC’s response to her petition, Kangana said that she had not illegally made any structural changes or repairs. He also denied that his petition declaring the sabotage illegal and demanding Rs 2 crore as compensation by the BMC was an abuse of legal process.

In the affidavit, he said, “I deny that I have illegally added or modified anything as alleged.” The BMC, through its lawyer Joel Carlos, last week filed an affidavit before a bench headed by Justice SJ Kathavala in response to Ranaut’s plea.

The civic body had said that the actress had made significant structural changes in the building without permission. He said that BMC officials were only following the rules while breaking those changes on September 9.

The civic body had requested the High Court to quash the petition of Ranaut and also imposed a fine on him for filing the petition which was “misuse” of the judicial process.

On the other hand, Ranaut said in his affidavit after the BMC’s reply that the municipal body has misused the statutory process by initiating the process of breaking away part of their property without giving enough time.

He had earlier said that the BMC gave him only 24 hours to respond to the sabotage notice and dismissed his reply in a hurry on his notice.

Ranaut said BMC took partisan action against her on September 9 as BMC had also issued notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra about the alleged illegal changes in the bungalow next to her bungalow but to respond to the notice to Malhotra Time was given for seven days. The final hearing on Kangana’s petition is expected by the High Court on Tuesday.

