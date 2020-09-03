Farah tweeted Farah tweeted, ‘Who has told me the queen of Bollywood has blocked me !!! I must have said something which angered her. ‘

Farah said – what you wanted to say Farah said in a conversation with ETimes, ‘I have said what I had to say and now I have nothing more to say. I pray for his common sense.

Kangana say good to everyone Farah said, ‘I want Kangana to speak good for everyone because when you speak bad to people, it shows your upbringing.’

Kangana should think about her parents Farah further said, ‘Kangana should think about her parents who struggled so much to make them successful. Kangana should make him proud.

Kangana should take responsibility According to Farah, ‘Kangana also has some fan following, whatever the reason is but in such a situation, she should become a person who should take responsibility, not criticize people and tag the Prime Minister’s office, that too On issues with which the PMO has nothing to do.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. She is known for speaking out to Babaki. Recently he made his comments about Mumbai Police, to which jewelery designer Farah Khan Ali replied to him. Kangana blocked him on this. What is the whole matter, let’s know …