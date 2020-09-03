Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. In fact, Sanjay Raut has openly threatened Kangana Ranaut on social media and advised him not to return to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has openly threatened me not to return to Mumbai, paintings of freedom in Mumbai and open threat, why does Mumbai look like Pakistan has captured Kashmir Ho.’

Sanjay Raut had said that what Kangana has written for Mumbai Police is wrong and it has shown our insult. If the actress stays in Mumbai City, she is asking to take action from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Kangana Ranaut is making several revelations in Sushant Singh Rajput case. One after another is targeting celebrities. From Mahesh Bhatt to Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and many more stars and directors have been surrounded.

Earlier, he shared a photo targeting Alia Bhatt. It has a picture of Kangana on one side and Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on the other. While ‘Sanitizer’ was written on Kangana’s picture, ‘Virus’ is written on the photos of other celebs. While sharing this photo, Kangana wrote in the caption, ‘Mice go back to the bill or else Gabbar will come. If you want to give a film style, then you give it like this. I am not afraid of the hashtag Boycott Kangana trend. Try something else. ‘