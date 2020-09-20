Bollywood’s famous producer-director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh. After this, Kangana Ranaut is also demanding for Anil to lead in the fight of justice and arrest Anurag Kashyap. For this, Kangana Ranaut has tweeted on social media. Reacting to Payal Ghosh’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Every sound matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap.”

What did payal say

Payal tweeted, accusing Anurag Kashyap. He wrote, “Anurag Kashyap forcefully and abused me.” Payal Ghosh tagged PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account, wrote, “Please take action on this and show the country the devil behind this person. I know that it can harm me, my security is in danger. Please Please help. “

Anurag Kashyap told the baseless

Anurag Kashyap has tweeted a lot through social media and has described Payal’s allegations as baseless. Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on. No one used to silence me and lied so much that while being a woman I dragged other women too. Be modest. Madam. I will just say that whatever the allegations are, all of you are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together could not even kill the stool. Madam has two marriages, if she is a crime So I agree and have a lot of love, that too I accept. Whether I have a first wife or a second wife. “

Anurag Kashyap further writes, “Or any girlfriend or a lot of actresses I’ve worked with, or the entire girls and women team that has always worked with me, or all the women I’ve met, just In or between the people. I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate any price. The rest of what happens is seen. How much is true in your video, the rest is just you Dua and Pyaar. Apologies for answering your English in Hindi. “

Along with this, Anurag Kashyap also told that he is getting a lot of calls. He writes, “There are a lot of attacks yet. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, don’t say no and shut up. It also knows where the arrows are going to drop. Intezaar is.”