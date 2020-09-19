Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her outspoken statements for the past several days. Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). After this, the verbal war between Kangana and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut started. However Kangana is still firm on her statement and in the recent interview she has also defended her statement.

In an interview to our affiliate channel Time Now, Kangana defended her poke statement saying, ‘I was called a harakkhor, that’s why I said that it does not look like Mumbai but like PoK. He then tried to take advantage of it, gathered a crowd and tried to lynch me. I said POK but I should have said Syria. Because when Rahul Gandhi says that India is like Syria, no one goes to lynch them or break their house. What is wrong with these people? ‘

Let me tell you that Kangana has returned to her home from Mumbai, but she is active on social media and is also giving media interviews. He questioned Sushant’s death, saying that he does not feel safe in Mumbai. Only after this, Bollywood celebrities including Shiv Sena also criticized Kangana’s statement. Even before Kangana’s arrival in Mumbai, the BMC had also vandalized his office, alleging illegal construction. However, Kangana still maintains her point and is constantly replying to her opponents on social media.