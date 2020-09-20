A few days ago Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, after which she was surrounded by many celebs and trolls on social media. Now Kangana Ranaut has taken a stand of her own and defended her statement. In an interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut said that she broke my mouth, I was called a harakkhor, so why did I say Mumbai is looking like PoK. People took advantage of this, gathered me around. I said POK, I should have spoken Syria. Because when Rahul Gandhi said that India is like Syria, no one surrounded him nor broke his house. What is the problem with these people?

Actually, Kangana Ranaut had said on Twitter about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput that she will not feel safe in Mumbai. He wrote, ‘Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has openly threatened me not to return to Mumbai, why freedom paintings in Mumbai and open threat, Mumbai looks like POK’.

Sanjay Raut had said that what Kangana has written for Mumbai Police is wrong and it has shown our insult. The actress is in Mumbai City if she lives, but is asking to take action from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Kangana Ranaut is making several revelations in Sushant Singh Rajput case. One after another is targeting celebrities. From Mahesh Bhatt to Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and many more stars and directors have been surrounded.