Mumbai: Film actress Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The case is of the metro car shed project in Aarey forests located in the heart of Mumbai city. Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Sunday that the government will now work on car sheds on Kanjurmarg instead of Aarey. Now Kangana has given her response by tweeting this decision of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Please tell that many environmentalists were opposing this project that came during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government. Thousands of trees had to be cut under this project. Many Bollywood stars were also opposing it. Kangana has described people opposing the metro car shed project in Aarey on Twitter as fancy activists.

Kangana wrote on Twitter, ‘First of all, the problems of some of the fancy activists of the world are not the problems of Mumbai people, last year I planted more than a lakh plants, it is not good to cut trees, but only for the powerful and rich agenda Stopping analogous urbanization is not a solution but part of the problem ‘.

Let us know that on Sunday, CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray was addressing the public through a webcast. Meanwhile, he said that we are withdrawing the cases registered against the people who are protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. He said, ‘We take back the cases filed against those who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aare to Kanjurmarg.

Kanjurmarg will be shifted to a government land and there will be no cost for this. He said, ‘Land will be provided at no charge.’ Thackeray said that the building which is standing in the forest of Aare will be used for some other public purpose. He said, ‘Around 100 crore rupees were spent for this purpose and it will not go waste.’

He said that the government had earlier declared 600 acres as forest, but now it has been revised to 800 acres. The CM assured that there will be no violation of the rights of tribals in Aare forest. Let me tell you that even when the Shiv Sena and the BJP were together in the previous government, Aditya Thackeray supported the Protest to save the Aare forests.