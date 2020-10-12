Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has completed another schedule of shooting for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. The actress shared a picture on her social media, in which she is appearing as Tamilnadu’s former CM Jayalalithaa.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

The film ‘Thalaivi’ is based on the life of Jayalalithaa, former CM of Tamil Nadu. Kangana has increased her weight by about 20 kg to roll in the film. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.