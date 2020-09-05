Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now compared Mumbai to the Taliban, criticizing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The minister said for the actress that she has no right to live in Mumbai.

Kangana writes on her Twitter account, “He is trying to take away my constitutional rights, it became a Taliban in a single day from PoK.”

Kangana also shared a news link with it, according to which Deshmukh has asked for Kangana that she has no right to stay in Mumbai and strict action can be taken against the actress.

Kangana tweeted, “I see that many people are threatening me not to come back to Mumbai, so now I have decided that I will be coming back to Mumbai this week on September 9. After reaching Mumbai Airport, I will be on time.” Will post, if anyone has courage in their father, stop it. “

The actress gave this comment to compare between Mumbai and PoK after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told Kangana not to return to Mumbai. Actually, Kangana had condemned Mumbai and the police here by tweeting, on which this statement of Raut came.

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali due to the lockdown, where she is spending time with her family.