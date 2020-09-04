Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in the news for helping people, but this time he has made a tweet on social media about the city of Mumbai, which is going viral very fast. The big thing is that Sonu Sood has made this tweet at a time when actress Kangana Ranaut is facing criticism for her controversial statement about Mumbai.

Talking about Sonu Sood’s tweet, he tweeted, “Mumbai … this city changes the fortunes. Salute will salute you.” Although Sonu Sood has not named anyone in this tweet, but users believe that Sonu Sood has criticized Kangana’s statement through this tweet.

Mumbai .. This city changes destiny. If you salute, you will get salute 4 – sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020

This is Kangana’s statement

Kangana compared Mumbai to PoK in her statement. Kangana Ranaut wrote in her tweet, “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has openly threatened me and said that I should not come back to Mumbai. First Mumbai streets were raised with freedom slogans and now there is open threat. This Mumbai Pakistan Why does it look like PoK? “

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Ever since then, Kangana has been severely criticized on Twitter. Also #KanganaPagalHai is trending top on Twitter.

Kangna and Sonu Sood dispute is old

This is not the first time Sonu Sood has attacked Silent on Kangana Ranaut. Actually, the dispute between Kangana and Sonu Sood started with the film ‘Manikarnika’. Sonu Sood left the film after shooting half. After this many kinds of questions arose. Kangana said that Sonu did not want to work under a female director, so she left the film. At the same time, Sonu said, ‘During the shooting of the film, there was a time when things were not going well between the director and Kangana. He wanted the film to be shot again. I asked him to tell me what part he wanted to shoot because I could re-shoot only a few scenes which were necessary.