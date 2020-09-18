Kangana compared this devastation to a rape-like incident Recently, the BMC vandalized his Mumbai office, terming it as illegal constructions, against which Kangana is constantly making statements. Kangana has shared many pictures inside the office and compared the devastation inside to the incident like rape.

‘You do not even sigh in the burning of settlements’ Kangana Ranaut tweeted and showed some flashes inside to her fans. By sharing the pictures of the broken office, Kangana has written, “An age passes in building houses and you don’t even sigh in burning settlements.”

‘This is rape, of my dreams, of my spirits’ Kangana, while narrating the incident, wrote, “This is rape, my dreams, my spirits, my self-respect and my future.”

‘Whatever was once a temple made it a cemetery’ In this tweet, Kangana further wrote, ‘Look, what have you done to my house, is it not rape?’ In another tweet, Kangana compared her office to the graveyard. Kangana has written, ‘What ever was a temple made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, not rape.’

Kangana said- it looks like I was raped Kangna said something similar in an interview with TimesNow. Describing this action of the BMC as false, he said, “It seems as if I have been raped after the house was ransacked.”

Many people did not like this comment of Kangana However, many people did not like this comment of Kangana. Many described Kangana’s statement as a fake feminist and objected to her rape statement.

Kangna demands compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC Please tell that Kangana has demanded compensation of about Rs 2 crore from the BMC for this loss in her office. However, the matter reached the court and the BMC termed this action as wrong and directed it to stop it. By this direction of the court, Kangana had suffered a lot and now the actress has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC.

Kangana Ranaut has recently become the most active celebrity on social media. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has come out openly against the Bollywood camp. During this, she also came under target of Maharashtra government by speaking against Mumbai Police.