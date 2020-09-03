Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of threatening her. After the statement about Mumbai Police, Sanjay Raut said that if he is afraid to come to Mumbai then he should not come back. Now Kangana has responded to Raut.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her tweet, “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has openly threatened me and said that I should not come back to Mumbai. First Mumbai streets were raised with freedom slogans and now open threat is being received. This Mumbai Pakistan Authorized Why does Kashmir (PoK) look like this? “

What is the whole matter?

Actually, Kangana Ranaut has said many things about the drugs connection with Bollywood. After which BJP leader Ram Kadam demanded protection for Kangana. The actress said that she did not want the security of the Mumbai Police. He said that the Himachal Pradesh government or the central government can give security, more than the movie mafia, the Mumbai police is scared.

After Kangana’s statement, Sanjay Raut said, “We appeal to them not to come to Mumbai. Your statement has insulted the Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action on it.”

Kangana revealed drug racket

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had revealed that drug rackets run in Bollywood, which the Narcotics Bureau should take steps to investigate. Kangana said, ‘Some young artists who were my age, take drugs personally and do shows. Second, blind items were also written about these artists. Dealers are the same. Everything is handled in a manner. Their wives also host these parties. There is a completely different environment here. You will find people who only do drugs and mistreat others.

Kangana further said, ‘Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia to move forward. There is a relationship between Bollywood-drug mafia, they know each other. Everyone has the same dealer and paddlers. Artists consume drugs. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. I have dated one of these actors. They go to a place, start with a drink and then a roll and then a pill, then they smell. It all happens in a secret gesture.

read this also-

Kangna said- My mother adopted a dalit girl and raised her as a daughter, married with pomp

Kangana Ranaut opened many secrets – ‘That person in the party mixed something in my drink and then what happened was not my wish’