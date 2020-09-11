Highlights: Himachal Pradesh Women’s Commission took cognizance in Kangana Ranaut case

Letter written to NCW, said, raise issue in front of appropriate officials

The State Women’s Commission has also sent a copy of the letter to the Maharashtra Women’s Commission

Shimla

The media reports containing the film Harement with Kangana Ranaut, the actress, have been taken seriously by the Himachal Pradesh Women’s Commission. Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the Commission has written a letter to the National Commission for Women. He has demanded that the Commission take up the issue of alleged harassment with the film actress in front of the authorities concerned. The commission has also sent a copy of the letter to the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Significantly, the BMC ransacked the office of Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai after making a statement against the Maharashtra government. After this, the politics on the matter was intensified. All opposition parties, including BJP, strongly criticized the Uddhav government. Not only this, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the partner in power in Maharashtra, also expressed displeasure over the government’s decision. The Governor of Maharashtra also summoned Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and condemned the case.

State Women’s Commission took suo moto case

Now Himachal Pradesh Women’s Commission has also taken this matter seriously. In a letter to the NCW, Member Secretary of the State Commission for Women, Sandeep Negi said that he had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incidents of alleged harassment against Ranaut by BMC, Mumbai Police and political leaders. Ranaut belongs to Himachal Pradesh and the intention of the Commission is to raise the issue with your (NCW) office, so that the matter can be taken up with the concerned authorities.

State Women’s Commission wrote a letter

The Commission said that a copy of the letter to NCW has also been sent to Maharashtra State Women’s Commission. Explain that there was a heated debate between Kangana and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana had expressed insecurity by calling Mumbai a POK. After this, the Himachal Pradesh government had recommended to the Central Government for security of Y category to Kangana, which was accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With language input)