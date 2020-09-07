Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been provided with the security of Y-Plus by the Ministry of Home Affairs. CRPF commandos will cover Kangana Ranaut. He is the first Bollywood star to be protected by CRPF. About 60 high-profile individuals, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have been the country’s largest paramilitary force CRPF security.

CRPF commandos provide security to Anil Ambani and his wife

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta are also providing CRPF protection. Mukesh Ambani has Z-Plus and Nita Ambani has Y-Plus security. However, he pays the money in exchange for the protection from the government. It is not known whether Kangana Ranaut will have to pay the government for the security they are getting now.

Kangana Ranaut gets security for Y category, says- I am ashamed of the self-esteem of a daughter of India

Kangna Ranaut’s security will be 24 hours

Kangana Ranaut will be given 24 hours of separate security by 10-11 armed commandos under the security of Y-Plus. Kangana’s security will also include two-three armed PSOs who will accompany her while other security personnel will be stationed at her residence. An official said that all the people coming in and going out of Kangana’s house will be controlled by the security personnel.

This is how other Bollywood stars are protected

Wi-plus security to Kangana Ranaut means that a threat has been averted by intelligence agencies. Kangana is also likely to get an escort vehicle to carry her security team. The officer said that the security personnel of Z category get escort vehicle and Z-plus category also gets pilot with escort vehicle. Other Bollywood stars are mostly protected by the Maharashtra Police or private security agencies.

11 security officers, including 2 commandos under the protection of Kangana Ranaut, will be proudly entered in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut threatened by Narcotics Syndicate

CRPF commandos are considered to be one of the most trained personnel in India, capable of dealing with any crisis situation to any high-profile personnel. The official said that according to the assessment report prepared by the central security agencies, Kangana Ranaut could be threatened by the Narcotics Syndicate and other chaotic elements.

Himachal Pradesh CM expresses gratitude on getting security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday welcomed the decision to give central security to Kangana Ranaut. Kangana’s home state is Himachal Pradesh. He said, ‘I have received information that the 11-member team of the CRPF has been given by the Ministry of Home Affairs to protect Kangana. I welcome this decision and thank the Union Home Minister. Kangana’s safety is important for us.