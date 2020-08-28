Kangana Ranaut is also very active on social media regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Sushant’s death, for the first time, Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, gave an interview to a channel in which he talked about all the allegations against him. Riya has said many things in this interview that not many people are digesting this. Now Kangana has answered Riya’s words through her tweet. Let me tell you that while speaking in this interview Riya said that Sushant was struggling with situation like anxiety and depression. According to Riya, Sushant himself sought a doctor for himself. Riya also said in this conversation that Sushant was struggling with this kind of problem in the year 2013 also. Riya talks about Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in this conversation and how he came to know about Actor when he is not in touch with her for the last four years. Riya also mentioned that Ankita’s house, about which Sushant was being paid. Ankita posted a strong response to these things on Riya and posted on social media that while she was with him, she was not mentally ill at all. Now Kangana has taken her anger out on Riya in her latest tweet. Kangana Ranaut retweeted Ankita’s tweet, writing, ‘Fact is that Sushant had no history of being mentally ill before Riya started dating last year. This mentally ill plot was hatched in Goth Hotel after the Genius plot, which was afraid to fly on Europe Trip. Who is this useless script writer? ‘ Riya Chakraborty also said, Ankita is living in Sushant’s flat. If I were to control, I would have stopped it first. Social media Ankita has given a befitting reply to these things of Riya.