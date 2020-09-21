Bollywood has been raging ever since the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. So far in the drug case, the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and Shraddha Kapoor have been revealed and recently the name of Deepika Padukone is also appearing in this case, on which Kangana has targeted Deepika. Kangana says that depression is the result of wrong use of drugs.

Kangana tweeted, ‘Repeat after me, depression is the result of wrong use of drugs. So the high society in which rich star children are claimed to be classy and have a good upbringing, ask your manager – what is the goods. Along with this, Kangana has also written the hashtag Deepika Padukone.

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, “MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG

– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangna tweeted another, ‘Narcoterisms that are being instigated by selfish people in neighboring countries to destroy our youth and systematically ruin our future. This is one of the biggest challenges facing us today. Are we ready to consider it? ‘

In fact, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned Sushant Singh Rajput for four hours with Talent Manager Jaya Saha, after which news channels were quoted by NCB sources running WhatsApp chat.

In this chat, D is demanding ‘goods’ from K. Times Now claimed that D is Deepika and K is Karishma, an employee of the Kwon Talent Management Agency. Kwon Company has contracts with several big Bollywood actors and actresses, including Deepika’s name. After the arrival of new chats, it is being told that summons will also be sent to the NCB for questioning by the NCB soon.