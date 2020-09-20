Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is giving her opinion on the latest issues from Babaki. Recently, South Indian actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. The whole story was told through social media. Many celebs are reacting fast to this tweet by Payal. Arrest Anurag Kashyap is trending all over Twitter. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut tweeted for Anurag Kashyap and demanded his arrest.

Now Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet that as far as I know, Anurag has admitted that he has never been a manogamus (married to a woman) despite many marriages. What he did with Payal is common in Bollywood (Bollywood). It is natural for them to treat girls who come from outside and treat them as sex workers. Kangana wrote this retweeting a tweet.

I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Actually, Payal Ghosh told ANI that I first met Anurag with my manager. Then I met him at his house. He spoke to me very well. I was very happy to see his behavior but things did not go well with me when he called me to his house the next day. I talked about this.

Payal continued, “They made me feel uncomfortable.” Whatever happened, I felt bad that it should not happen because neither I was working with them, nor did I have any acquaintance with them nor were we friends. If someone has come to you for work, it does not mean that everyone is ready for all those things. They made me feel uncomfortable. ‘

Anurag gave clarification

Anurag Kashyap tweeted a series of tweets on Payal Ghosh’s allegations. He wrote that there are going to be many attacks. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, do not say no and shut up. It is also known that where the arrows are going to be released. Wait.