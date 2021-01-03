Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media nowadays. Perhaps that’s why she stays in the headlines for her impeccable statements more than her films. Last year, there was a lot of verbal war between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. It seems that this war is not going to stop even this year. Actually, Kangana has once again targeted Urmila in her latest tweet.

Recently, it has been reported that Urmila Matondkar has bought a luxurious office in Mumbai’s sub-urban area within a few weeks of joining the Shiv Sena, leaving the Congress, which is worth more than Rs 3 crore. Just on this issue, Kangana targeting Urmila wrote in her tweet, ‘Dear Urmila Matondkar ji, the Congress I have built my own hard work is also breaking the Congress, really only 25-30 cases to please BJP Have started I wish I were as intelligent as you, would have made the Congress happy, how stupid I am, no? ‘

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet on Urmila Matondkar

Let me tell you that Kangana has returned to Mumbai from Manali a few days ago. Talking about the work front, Kangana has completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ in which she will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Now Kangana is going to start shooting for her next film ‘Dhakad’ in which she will be seen as a detective. Apart from this, Kangana will soon start shooting for another film, Tejas, in which she will be seen as a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force.

