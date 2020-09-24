Kangana Ranaut and BMC have a figure of 36 these days and the dispute still does not stop. The matter of recent BMC action on Kangana’s office is currently in court. The BMC has been severely reprimanded in this case by the court. Now Kangana has tweeted that BMC is planning to isolate them from their neighbors.

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted once again against BMC. Kangana has also been accused by BMC of sending a notice to isolate her from her neighbors. Kangana wrote in her tweet tagging BMC, ‘Today BMC has sent a notice to all my neighbors. BMC has threatened them to isolate me. They have told them that if they support me, they will break their house too. My neighbors did not say anything against the Maharashtra government, please spare their house. ‘

Kangana approached the Bombay High Court

Explain that the tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on social media increased so much that in the end the fight became Kangana vs Maharashtra government and Kangana vs BMC. Recently, Kangana was not in Mumbai and was hurriedly demolished by the BMC at her office citing illegal construction. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court seeking a petition for this incident.

Kangana Ranaut’s office vandalized: Bombay HC reprimands BMC

Court once again reprimanded BMC

The hearing in the case resumed on Monday in Bombay High Court. During this, the court has once again reprimanded the BMC. The court asked the BMC in clear words why you showed such speed in action at Kangana’s office, but why did not take action yet in the earlier list which is ready for illegal construction. Along with this, the court has also asked Sanjay Raut to answer on the word ‘Haramkhor’.

Kangana has asked for compensation of 2 crores

Kangana has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore for demolition from BMC. Sanjay Raut has also been made the main accused in the case on the order of Bombay High Court in the case. The action was taken at Kangana’s office only after the Twitter war between Kangana and Sanjay Raut.