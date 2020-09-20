Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a special message to the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Municipality (BMC) and in her note called BMC the ‘pet’ of the state government. Kangana in her Instagram stories mentioned the rules mentioned in section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888 in relation to damage to buildings.

It reads, “Municipal rules regarding damage to the structure of buildings – the structure of the building can be demolished only after a notice of 15 days is given to the individual. If the structure is broken even if the Municipal Corporation If they violate the rules, they have to pay some compensation and in such cases in which compensation is paid, they are recovered from the officials who have violated the law. “

Kangana wrote in the caption of this post, “A special message for the Maharashtra government and their pet BMC.”

Let us tell you that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed an affidavit on the petition of Kangana Ranaut, claiming damages of 2 crores are baseless and fake. Kangana Ranaut demanded damages of 2 crores after BMC broke office. At the same time, BMC has declared this compensation as baseless.

In the affidavit, the BMC said, “The plaintiff approached the court with false motives and suppressed the correct facts. They are not liable for any relief.”