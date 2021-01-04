The verbal war between Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut is often seen on social media. At the same time, once again, Kangana targeted Urmila on buying her property, and Urmila has also hit back in a loud manner. Actually, Urmila has tweeted a video of her to reply to Kangana. In which she is seen talking about her property.

Talking about this video of Urmila, he has tagged Kangana Ranaut while sharing this video. It is clear from this that he has made this video especially to answer Kangana. In this video, Urmila has asked to arrange a meeting. Urmila has said that in this meeting she will be present with all the documents for proof of purchase of office. Urmila clarified that after working for 25-30 years, she bought the flat with her hard earned money.

You can see in the video that surfaced that he said, “I have also bought the office with the money I earned from my hard work.” The flat I bought was taken long before I joined politics. “Urmila Matondkar, 46, also targeted the security of the” Y-Plus category “that Ranaut got. In September 2020, Ranaut was given Y-Plus category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid controversy over her remarks that she was afraid of the Mumbai Police. This video of Urmila and unmerciful style is becoming very viral on social media.

According to media reports, actress Urmila Matondkar has bought a property of 3 crores in which she will have an office. At the same time, as soon as the news spread that Urmila had bought crores of property for the office, Kangana Ranaut tweeted and targeted Urmila.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted this news related to Urmila Matondkar and wrote that I wish she was as smart as Urmila. She wrote that she is building a house with such hard work, but it is also being broken. Not only this, he also called himself an idiot. In this tweet, he has also tagged Urmila Matondkar.