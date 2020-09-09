Has completed her challenge and she has reached Mumbai. However, his loss was done before coming to Mumbai. BMC ransacked their 48-crore stately office. Officials say that the renovation of this office was not as per the rules. On Wednesday morning, the BMC team carrying JCB ransacked there. Kangana reached Mumbai, has posted videos of this collection.

Message to Uddhav with posting video inside the office

Kangana has posted several videos after reaching Mumbai. He has shown in the video how even his office furniture has been broken. He has also posted a video challenging Uddhav Thackeray. In this video, he said, “Today my house is broken, tomorrow your pride will break.” The wheel of time is not always the same. Kangna announced that she will make a film on Kashmir, not just Ayodhya.

Kangana dispute started after evil of city and Mumbai police

Kangana’s controversy started when she tweeted a tweet that she is scared of Mumbai Police. After this, Sanjay Raut had given a statement that if Kangana feels so scared then he should not come to Mumbai. Kangana tweeted on this that Mumbai is becoming Pok. After this Sanjay Raut called Kangana a ‘haramkhor girl’ on the television channel. With this, this controversy caught fire.

Lawyer said – will file case for BMC for claim

2 days ago, BMC had wrongly pasted the construction notice in Kangana’s office. Kangana’s lawyer says she asked for an extension but was not granted. By the time they stayed the court, BMC had done them a lot of damage. Kangana’s lawyer says that BMC has broken Kangna’s precious furniture along the walls. He will file a case for claim.