The Bollywood actress is very close to her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Akshat. She often expresses love for her family on social media. Recently on his Twitter handle, he has posted a cute picture with his brother and sister.

Kangana loses love on her siblings

Kangana has posted the picture on Twitter with her brother and sister. It has also written cute messages with it. Kangana has written, My mother had a child before us which is no more, I am a child trapped between elder sister and younger brother. Sometimes it seems that we are a single consciousness divided into 3 parts.

Kangana continues to share nephew’s picture as well

Kangana also loves her nephew Prithviraj. Recently, he posted a picture of him with which he wrote, “This lovely boy stole my heart, laughter, even my hair curl … Why doesn’t anyone say it.”

Kangana has a lot of love for family

Kangana has her opinion on every issue on another social media. At the same time, she keeps sharing pictures and videos of her family outings, spending time at home.