Kangana loses love on her siblings
Kangana has posted the picture on Twitter with her brother and sister. It has also written cute messages with it. Kangana has written, My mother had a child before us which is no more, I am a child trapped between elder sister and younger brother. Sometimes it seems that we are a single consciousness divided into 3 parts.
Kangana continues to share nephew’s picture as well
Kangana also loves her nephew Prithviraj. Recently, he posted a picture of him with which he wrote, “This lovely boy stole my heart, laughter, even my hair curl … Why doesn’t anyone say it.”
Kangana has a lot of love for family
Kangana has her opinion on every issue on another social media. At the same time, she keeps sharing pictures and videos of her family outings, spending time at home.
