Kangana Ranaut targeted actress Deepika Padukone after her name in the drugs case. Kangna had connected Deepika’s depression and drugs in her tweet. To which Kashmir activist and leader Shehla Rashid reacted. The matter did not stop here, now Kangana has also reacted to Shehla Rashid’s tweet.

Kangana’s statement

Kangana wrote in her tweet- ‘Repeat after me, depression is the result of misuse of drugs. So the high society of which rich star children are claimed to be classy, ​​who have a good upbringing. They ask their manager – what is the goods?

Shehla Rashid’s Tanj

Reacting to Kangana’s tweet, Shehla Rashid wrote – “Hello, Doctor Ranaut. Depression is not the result of the side effects of drugs or the syndrome of a large family child. By portraying the imaginary relationship between the two, you can Blurring people who are suffering from depression and preventing them from seeking help. “

Hello, Doctor Ranaut. Depression is NOT a consequence of drug abuse or a rich kid syndrome. By drawing these imaginary connections, you are stigmatizing those who suffer from depression, and discouraging them from seeking help.@dr_samirparikh @Chaiti @VidyaKrishnan @srivatsayb https://t.co/xwiJDJwmMu – Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) September 22, 2020

Kangana’s reaction

Kangana has also responded to Shehla Rashid’s tweet in a great manner. The actress wrote- “I have only spoken about his mental illness. When you have depression, you start taking drugs instead of struggling with your brain, as he did. I talked about that specific case and took his name Gave his example. But, I know you will pretend not to understand. “

I particularly spoke about Deepika’s mental illness case, when you have depression you don’t mess with your brain and consume drugs like she does. I spoke about that particular case sighted her example and specifically written her name but I know you will pretend to not understand. pic.twitter.com/VJKy9RgDsS – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Deepika Padukone’s chat viral

The names of many celebrities are coming out one by one after the drug connection that came out in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor’s talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned for 4 hours on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in which Jaya Saha’s conversations with several prominent celebrities about drugs came to light. Along with Deepika Padukone’s name in the drugs case A chat with Karishma also surfaced in which she is demanding goods or drugs.