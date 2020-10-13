Highlights: Now Kangana Ranaut jumped in the politics of opening the temple in Maharashtra

Sonia Army is treating Badar Army even worse: Kangana Ranaut

Goons have opened bars and restaurants, but have kept temples closed: Kangana



Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut has also jumped into the ongoing politics of opening the temple in Maharashtra. Kangana has described the Uddhav government of Maharashtra as Gunda government and said that Sonia Army is also misbehaving with Babur Army.

Kangana tweeted, ‘Nice to know that Hon’ble Governor has questioned the Gunda Government. The goons have opened bars and restaurants, but have kept the temples closed. The Sonia Army is treating the Babur Army even worse….

Governor Koshyari wrote a letter to Uddhav

After the BJP workers demonstrated in front of the Siddha Vinayak temple, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has also written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray to open the closed shrines. Koshyari wrote in his letter, ‘Unfortunately, even after four months of that famous announcement, you have once again increased the ban on places of worship. It is ironic that on the one hand the government has opened bars, restaurants and sea beach while on the other hand the deities are cursed to be in lockdown. ‘

‘Why the advocates of Hindutva again …’

Koshyari further wrote, ‘You have been a strong advocate of Hindutva. After becoming Chief Minister, you made public your dedication to Shri Ram by going to Ayodhya. You went to the Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi and worshiped. But I wonder if you have to postpone the opening of the shrines … have you got any such dev order, or have you suddenly become ‘secular’, a word you hated? ‘

Uddhav replied

To this, CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray replied that as it was not proper to put a lockdown on its own, it is not correct to completely eliminate it. It would also not be a good thing to completely cancel it all at once. Uddhav hit back at the governor for calling himself secular and said, “Yes, I follow Hindutva, my Hindutva does not require verification from you.”