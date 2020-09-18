Actress Kangana Ranaut is facing criticism from Bollywood celebrities after calling Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. However, now another tweet from Kangana has come, in which she is seen to be putting her side to this statement. Kangana tweeted, “This group of liberal people had silenced them by sharply criticizing a well-known writer virtually at the time when he objected to the role of Sunny Leone.” Sunny was accepted as an artist by the industry and the whole country. How suddenly these fake narcissists started to feel abusive as porn stars. “

Recently, during an interview to a television channel, Kangana reacted to Urmila’s statement, in which Urmila said that what is her motive behind defaming Bollywood in the name of drug mafia? On this, Kangana retorted that Urmila was making fun of her struggles. He also called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’.

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Urmila came out in support of Jaya Bachchan

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar commented on the use of drugs in Bollywood and Jaya Bachchan in a recent interview. He said that the whole country is facing the threat of drugs and Kangana Ranaut also knows that drugs come out of her home state Himachal Pradesh. In an interview to another news channel, Urmila said that Kangana should remember that Jaya Bachchan is in the film industry when Kangana was not born.

Kangana flashes on Urmila

Kangana Ranaut said, “Making a mouth, making fun of my struggles and attacking me based on the fact that I am trying to please the BJP for the ticket.” Well, I don’t have to be a genius to know that it is very difficult to get tickets. “

Kangana Ranaut further said in the interview, “Urmila too, she is a soft porn star. I know it has to be very sloppy. But she is definitely not known for her acting. What is she known for? To do soft porn? If he can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket? “