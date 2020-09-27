Highlights: There was a heated debate in the Bombay High Court regarding the demolition of the film actress Kangana Ranaut’s office

The court said that Sanjay Raut would have to tell for whom he used ‘Haramkhor’

Court asked to present files related to BMC action and clip of interview of Sanjay Raut

Mumbai

There was a heated debate in the Bombay High Court regarding the demolition of the office of film actress Kangana Ranaut. The disputed word ‘haramkhor’ also echoed during the court hearing. To this, the court said that Sanjay Raut would have to tell for whom he had used this word. The court hearing has been adjourned for 3 o’clock.

The court asked Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer to bring the files related to BMC’s action and clip of both interviews of Sanjay Raut. Earlier, in the case of Kangana’s office being vandalized, the BMC lawyer said, “Kangana says that it was all due to her September 5 tweet, then what was that tweet to be presented before the court so that the timing can be detected.”

Disputed audio clip of Raut heard in court

Kangana’s lawyer said, “Kangana had made some statements against the government and one of her tweets got a very sharp response from Sanjay Raut. Raut said that Kangana will have to teach a lesson. Also in the court, Kangana’s lawyer Birendra Saraf played a video clip of Sanjay Raut’s statement in which he spoke the word ‘Haramkhor’.



The court asked- Can I record Raut’s statement?

To this, the counsel for Sanjay Raut said, ‘My client did not name anyone. The court asked Raut’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat, ‘If Sanjay Raut is saying that he did not use the word for Kangana, can we record this statement?’ Raut’s lawyer said, “I will file my affidavit on it tomorrow.”



Why did the courts bid on the compensation of 2 crores

On the BMC-Kangna hearing, seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore, Kangana’s lawyer said, “We have come to this conclusion after assessing the damage done.” If the court wishes, it can send someone and take stock of the damage. Court asked to present the file related to BMC action in court till 3 pm today.



Both audio clips of Raut will be presented

Along with this, clip of both interviews of Sanjay Raut will also be presented in the court in which Raut is uttering offensive words and explaining his meaning in the other. Let me tell you that there has been a lot of conflict between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government between the Sushant case. Kangana had criticized the Maharashtra government in several cases after which the BMC gave notice of illegal construction in her office and also dropped it the next day.