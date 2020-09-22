The Bombay High Court heard the case on September 22 in the BMC sabotage case at Kangana Ranaut’s office. The Bombay High Court has ordered the BMC officer and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who ordered the demolition, to join the party as part of the case. The hearing of this case has been postponed till tomorrow. The battle between Kangana Ranaut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, ie BMC, is now in the Bombay High Court. Kangana Ranaut in her petition in this case had sought to make Sanjay Raut and BMC ward officer a defendant. Kangana has amended her petition demanding compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC. The BMC, in its reply, claimed that Kangana’s petition was an abuse of legal process. That is why the petition of the actress should be dismissed and fined. Explain that BMC broke many parts of Kangana’s office on September 9 this month, terming it as illegal construction. A petition was filed on behalf of Kangana in the High Court, seeking to stop the BMC’s action. After this, the High Court gave relief to Kangana and ordered to stop this action. However, Kangana claims that by the time the court stayed the action, the BMC had lost 40 per cent of the office. It contains many valuable assets. That is why they have amended their petition and demanded compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC. Let me tell you that when BMC took this action at Kangana’s office, she was not present in Mumbai at that time. BMC claims that they have just broken the renovation done incorrectly, Kangana has claimed in several tweets that nothing was wrongly made at her house. Apart from this, Kangana also claims that the interior of the office was also broken. In a tweet, he wrote that his office suddenly became illegal in 24 hours and everything including furniture was destroyed.