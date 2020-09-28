Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday is on Monday and she has reached the 91st stop of life. Many big personalities who have loved him on social media have wished the birthday, including Kangana Ranaut and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both have written posts for Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut has also shared a picture of her young days while wishing Lata Mangeshkar a birthday. Kangana shared an old picture of Lata Mangeshkar, writing, ‘Happy birthday to Lata Mangeshkar ji. Some people do their work with such dedication and fullness that not only they excel in their work but they also become synonymous with that work. One such great karmayogi is greeted.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, PM Modi has also tweeted and congratulated Lata Mangeshkar. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Talked to Lata Didi and wished her a very happy birthday. Pray for his long and healthy life. Lata Didi is known from house to house across the country. I consider myself fortunate that I have always received his love and blessings. ‘

In an interview, the niece of Lata Mangeshkar has said that the birthday celebration plan has been postponed this year i.e. on the 91st birthday. He told that it was Lata Mangeshkar’s decision to postpone the birthday celebrations. Actually this year they have taken this decision regarding the threat of Corona.