Recently, the Mumbai Police arrested a Sahubar Chaudhary for uploading indecent language videos. There is a demand for the release of Sahil Chaudhary on social media, in support of which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also come. Kangna has tweeted in support of Sahil, demanding his immediate release and demanded the arrest of director Anurag Kashyap and has asked the Congress party in this matter.

Kangana spoke – Gundaraj in Mumbai

Kangana retweeted the tweet made in support of Sahil, writing, ‘What is this goonaraj going on in Mumbai? No one can question the world’s most inept Chief Minister and his team? What will they do to us? Will break our house and kill? Is the Congress party responsible for this? ‘

Anurag Kashyap’s arrest demanded

In her next tweet, Kangana took on Anurag Kashyap, saying, “When questioned on the functioning of the Maharashtra government, someone suddenly files a report against Sahil, which is a democratic right and Sahil is immediately sent to jail.” But Payal Ghosh has filed a rape case against Anurag Kashyap several days ago but he is moving around comfortably. What is all this Congress party?

Rapists should be shot openly

In her earlier tweet, Kangana recently expressed displeasure over the murder of a Dalit girl by gang-raping her in UP. He wrote in his tweet, ‘These rapists should be shot openly. What is the solution to gang rape cases increasing every year? What a day of sorrow and shame for this country. Shame on us. ‘