A court in Tumkur in Karnataka on Friday directed the Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the film actress Kangana Ranaut. Actually, Kangana Ranaut is accused of insulting the farmers opposing the Agriculture Bill.

A complaint was filed against Kangana Ranaut by Ramesh Nile L. The complaint referred to a tweet made by Kangana Ranaut last month. The complainant says that the actress has insulted the farmers.

The plea against Kangana Ranaut also alleged that such provocative statements were being made to incite riot and to promote non-violence in the minds of the youth. Apart from this, it was also alleged that Kangana Ranaut’s tweet may lead to clash in different groups.

The plea also stated that neither the police officer nor the government had taken any action to stop or investigate these activities. The complainant therefore sought registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut for offenses under sections 153A, 504, 108 of the IPC.