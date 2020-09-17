He Valencia and Kang In Lee is it so close to join their paths as long as possible. The Turia entity is aware that the South Korean is one of the most important assets for the club both on the field of play and in the entire marketing aspect in which in the Asian market it is a star and therefore wants it to stay in the club many years.

The key factor is still that of a few months ago: that Kang In Lee is a protagonist in the team. Certainly he was a starter against Levante and Javi Gracia is giving him confidence, however from the footballer’s environment they want more time to verify that the importance of the player is permanent and not temporary.

For all this and except for the key factor mentioned, the club that assures that few fringes are missing to close said renewal, knowing that with the level that the attacker is offering, he gave two assists against Levante, hardly Javi Gracia does not give him the court on the green, despite the prominence of the Korean will be in the hands of the coach and nobody else. The contract would be of long duration something on which both the footballer and the club agree.