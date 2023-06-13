The Paris crisis is more aggravated than ever before. The club not only did not win anything important this year, valuing that with the payroll difference, Ligue 1 must always be a process for them, but also, the squad is falling apart. Messi and Sergio Ramos are out, Neymar and Verratti are not sure they want to continue after Leo’s departure, and lastly and the hardest and most recent blow, Kylian Mbappé has confirmed his departure at the end of the following season.
It will be important that the Frenchmen, under the sports management of Luis Campos, begin to map out the future of the institution without Kylian in the project, but it is possible that they will have to do this after this summer, where the arrivals of Ugarte and Asensio and they are close to taking away one of the footballers who has had the best year in LaLiga in Spain, the South Korean Kang-In Lee.
Javier Aguirre’s key piece but with a market all over the world after his excellent sporting status with Mallorca, the Asian is ready to take a step forward in his career and everything indicates that he will do so in France with the team from the capital. who will pay around 20 million euros and will improve Lee’s salary significantly to add him to the squad this summer. Kang-In can play all attacking positions, even working as an offensive inside.
