Munich (Reuters)

Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, scored a “treble” of goals in a crushing 8-1 victory over Mainz, setting a new record in the German Premier League. Kane, who joined Bayern at the beginning of the season, in exchange for 100 million euros from Tottenham, became… The first player to score at least two goals in eight different matches in his first season in the Bundesliga. He also equaled Uwe Seeler's record for the most goals in his first season in the Bundesliga, scoring 30 goals so far.

The England captain also scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday, earning Bayern a place in the quarter-finals.

Bayern now has 57 points in second place, while Leverkusen hosts Wolfsburg on Sunday.