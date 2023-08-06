The English striker makes 4 in the friendly won by Tottenham 5-1 against Shakhtar. Bayern remain pressing on him, strengthened by the agreement with the English striker

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato





@

dchinellato – london

Four goals, the 56,331 Tottenham Stadium fans who cheer him on by begging to stay, he applauding them with the captain’s armband on. If this friendly against Shakhtar was Harry Kane’s last game in front of the crowd in which he became a legend, it was a marvel not to be forgotten.

wild — Kane scored the first 4 goals of the 5-1 with which the Spurs won the challenge organized for health purposes, the first of the season in front of their public. The one that since the rally in front of the mural dedicated to Tottenham’s all-time best scorer, they sang “Harry Kane, we want you to stay”, a chorus repeated even when the match started. As in the entire preseason, Ante Postecoglou gave Kane the captaincy and deployed him in his usual role in the center of the attack. And the England captain started producing: with a penalty in the first half, then a hat-trick in the second half. Applause spells, with the possible transfer to Bayern to hover over the joy of Spurs fans. “Kane is a fantastic player and you don’t need matches like these to remember him,” Postecoglou said after the game. I’m not talking about players under contract with other clubs, but I don’t know what they are doing at Bayern. As far as I’m concerned, I have an open dialogue with Harry, as with my management. I told him to let me know if the situation changes. I want to focus on the squad I have at my disposal, and I think this game has shown how involved Harry is in what we are doing. And that we will continue to do unless there are changes ”. See also Everything you need to know about Argentina's new shirt after winning the World Cup in Qatar

deadline — Kane’s situation remains complex. Bayern made Tottenham a €100m offer for the 30-year-old striker, expecting a reply by midnight on Friday but it did not arrive. Daniel Levy, the plenipotentiary of Spurs, has not spoken to the Germans since last Monday, since a meeting in London in which he discussed for the first time face-to-face with an interested team the transfer of his symbol man. Kane has a contract expiring in 2024 and no intention of renewing it: he doesn’t want to force his hand but asks that his future be decided within the first Premier League match, which for Tottenham is Sunday at Brentford, otherwise he will remain at Spurs for throughout the season and in January, as a free agent, he will start talking to teams interested in him. Bayern have been courting him for some time and have already found an agreement in principle on the basis of a four-year contract worth 12 million euros net per season. But the agreement with Tottenham is missing, which not even the ultimatum has managed to move. However, the table remains open, because Tuchel considers Kane the perfect striker with whom to attack the Champions League and the man whom the Tottenham Stadium is tempted by the new adventure. Provided of course that Bayern soon convince Spurs to let him go. See also Rafael Nadal confesses what he would change if he made his tennis debut today