Kaia Kanepi, who lives a second youth at 35, will play this Sunday (not before 02:00, DAZN), at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, the final of the Gippsland Trophy against Elise Mertens.

The Estonian, 94th in the ranking that became 15th in 2012, defeated the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 and 7-6 (6), ninth seeded. While the Belgian went through the resignation of the Japanese Naomi Osaka, second favorite, who announced her retirement earlier, claiming some discomfort in one shoulder.

Mertens (20 and 20) has faced Kanepi, a player with a very powerful physique, twice, with a 1-1 record. The last time, at Roland Garros 2020, Elise won, who will seek her sixth WTA title. For Kaia it would be the fifth.

