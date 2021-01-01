In the latest ICC Test rankings, Kane Williamson has become the number one batsman, surpassing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Williamian benefited from a brilliant innings of 129 runs in the first Test match against Pakistan, and he was 11 points ahead of Kohli and 13 points ahead of Smith. However, the New Zealand captain is surprised by the way these two batsmen have moved up in the rankings and has praised them both.

💬 “It’s about trying to do as much as you can for the team. If you can contribute as much as you can and it can be reflected on the rankings, that’s really cool.” 📽️ WATCH: The new World No.1 in Tests reacts to the latest ICC Rankings update 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qIAZTrPdTS – ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020

On becoming the number one Test batsman of the Test in a video posted by the ICC on his Twitter, Kane Williamson said, ‘You want to do the best you can for the team. If you give your contribution as much as you can then it appears in your ranking, it is quite fun. Both of them (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) are the best players. For me, overtaking these two players is quite surprising. These two are the players who are taking the game forward year after year in every format, I am very lucky to play against them.

The New Zealand team, led by Kane Williamson, defeated Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test match. Williamson batting brilliantly scored an innings of 129 runs in the first innings. Earlier, in the Test series played against West Indies, Williamson had scored a memorable innings of 251 runs while scoring a double century and won the team 2–0.